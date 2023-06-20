Lindsey Harding Named Stockton Kings HC; 1st G League Team Led by Woman Coach and GM

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Stockton Kings are making history.

The Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate announced Tuesday that it has hired Lindsey Harding as head coach and Anjali Ranadivé as general manager. They are the first team in NBA G League history to be led by two women.

Harding spent the last four seasons as an assistant and player development coach on the Sacramento coaching staff. She also served as a player development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Additionally, the 39-year-old is head coach of the Mexican women's senior national team and led the South Sudan women's senior national team during the FIBA AfroBasket qualifier in 2021.

Harding, who attended Duke and was named the Naismith College Player of the Year in 2007, spent nine seasons in the WNBA from 2007-2016, playing for the Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics, Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks, New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury.

Harding was previously a reported finalist for the Stockton head coaching position in 2021 before Bobby Jackson was hired. Jackson left the team earlier this month to join Nick Nurse's coaching staff in Philadelphia.

Ranadivé, the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, served as Stockton's assistant general manager during the 2022-23 season, but beyond that she doesn't have much experience. She was Sacramento's social responsibility department coordinator and also interned for the Golden State Warriors during her time in college from 2011-2013.

Ranadivé is taking over for Paul Johnson, who remains with Sacramento in a front office role under Monte McNair.

Stockton finished first in the G League's Western Conference last season with a 25-7 record before falling to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the Western Conference semifinals.