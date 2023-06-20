NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz's Collin Sexton Available; PG Owed $54.5M Over Next 3 Seasons

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last offseason, and they may look to move another notable player this offseason.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported the Western Conference team "has made guard Collin Sexton available in trade talks."

Sexton would not be a one-season rental for whichever team trades for him, as he is set to make $54.5 million over the next three seasons before potentially hitting free agency.

Durability is something of a concern for the Alabama product after he appeared in 11 games in 2021-22 and 48 games this past season, but there is plenty to like about his skill set as a role player who could either start or come off the bench.

He averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from deep in his first season with the Jazz. He joined the team as part of the return package in the trade that sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It seemed like Sexton would be an important part of Utah's future when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal after the trade, but the front office may be looking to move a different direction this offseason.

Cleveland selected the guard with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft, and he averaged 20.0 points per game during his four-year tenure with the team. His high point came in 2020-21 when he posted 24.3 points and 4.4 assists a night, but injuries largely prevented him from building on that the following campaign.

Despite his bounce-back effort with the Jazz, he is someone who could take valuable minutes away from any backcourt pieces they add during the upcoming NBA draft.

Utah has the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in Thursday's first round and could have its eyes on one guard in particular.

"Utah has been in contact with the Pistons about trading up from Nos. 9 and 16, according to league sources, with rival teams of the belief the Jazz are searching to get above Washington's eighth pick in order to select Arkansas guard Anthony Black," Fischer wrote. "Utah has also contacted Indiana about trading into the seventh selection, sources said. But the Jazz may need to trade above Orlando—or find a trade with the Magic at No. 6—to secure a chance at Black."

Perhaps Sexton would be involved in such a trade, or perhaps the Jazz would simply be looking to clear more playing time for Black or another prospect they add.

Either way, another team may jump at the chance to add a 24-year-old who is under team control for the foreseeable future and can average more than 20 points per game in the right situation.