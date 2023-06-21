Landing Spots for Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly aren't intent on trading Paul Goldschmidt, but the buzz around the idea doesn't seem to be getting any quieter.

The Cardinals were supposed to be good this year, yet they find themselves in last place in the National League Central at 30-43. Thus, speculation has been heating up that they could cash in Goldschmidt while they can, with everyone from ESPN's Jeff Passan to MLB.com's Will Leitch pitching in.

For what it's worth, Bob Nightengale of USA Today characterized any attempts to pry the seven-time All-Star and MVP-winning first baseman from St. Louis as a "waste of time." Then again, Juan Soto was also off-limits until, suddenly, he wasn't.

The appeal of trading for a player like Goldschmidt doesn't need much elaboration. He boasts more wins above replacement since 2013 than any other NL hitter, a span in which he's posted a .925 OPS with a 162-game average of 32 home runs. Off the field, he's high in the running among the most respected veterans in the game.

The 35-year-old's trade outlook is complicated by the $24 million he's owed in 2024 and even more so by his full no-trade clause. But if a team did offer the Cardinals the controllable pitching they badly need and a chance for Goldschmidt to win a World Series ring that's thus far eluded him, it's possible trade music will be made.

So, let's speculate on five long-shot possibilities and five more realistic options, complete with trade proposals validated by Baseball Trade Values.

Note: All prospect rankings courtesy of MLB.com.