Landing Spots for Cardinals Star Paul Goldschmidt amid Trade Rumors
June 21, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly aren't intent on trading Paul Goldschmidt, but the buzz around the idea doesn't seem to be getting any quieter.
The Cardinals were supposed to be good this year, yet they find themselves in last place in the National League Central at 30-43. Thus, speculation has been heating up that they could cash in Goldschmidt while they can, with everyone from ESPN's Jeff Passan to MLB.com's Will Leitch pitching in.
For what it's worth, Bob Nightengale of USA Today characterized any attempts to pry the seven-time All-Star and MVP-winning first baseman from St. Louis as a "waste of time." Then again, Juan Soto was also off-limits until, suddenly, he wasn't.
The appeal of trading for a player like Goldschmidt doesn't need much elaboration. He boasts more wins above replacement since 2013 than any other NL hitter, a span in which he's posted a .925 OPS with a 162-game average of 32 home runs. Off the field, he's high in the running among the most respected veterans in the game.
The 35-year-old's trade outlook is complicated by the $24 million he's owed in 2024 and even more so by his full no-trade clause. But if a team did offer the Cardinals the controllable pitching they badly need and a chance for Goldschmidt to win a World Series ring that's thus far eluded him, it's possible trade music will be made.
So, let's speculate on five long-shot possibilities and five more realistic options, complete with trade proposals validated by Baseball Trade Values.
Note: All prospect rankings courtesy of MLB.com.
10-6: Brewers, Red Sox, Orioles, Astros, Padres
10. Milwaukee Brewers
The Brewers have gotten minus-0.4 rWAR out of first base, so they're a natural fit for Goldschmidt at least in that regard. But would the Cardinals really trade a beloved star like him to a division rival? One would think not.
9. Boston Red Sox
It just feels like the Red Sox need another big bat, and the 0 rWAR they've gotten out of first base seems to point to a good place to put one. But with Justin Turner and Triston Casas both heating up in June, maybe not so much in reality.
8. Baltimore Orioles
Even though Ryan Mountcastle is on the comeback trail from a stint on the injured list with vertigo, his ability to play the outfield makes it that much more possible to see Goldschmidt filling the hole the Orioles have at first base. If they were willing to pay the price, of course.
7. Houston Astros
The defending World Series champions have gotten next to nothing—i.e., a .587 OPS and minus-1.1 rWAR—out of José Abreu. Yet it's not so easy to ditch a former MVP in the first year of a three-year contract, much less at a time when he's showing signs of life.
6. San Diego Padres
No thanks to Jake Cronenworth, the Padres have gotten just a .604 OPS out of first base. Plus, everyone knows general manager A.J. Preller loves his blockbuster trades. But with the ink on his extension barely dry, one would think the 29-year-old's leash is still on the long side for now.
5. Los Angeles Angels
Record: 41-34 (2nd in AL West)
First Base Stats: 11 HR, 38 RBI, .231 AVG, .285 OBP, .392 SLG, 0.2 rWAR
Anyone who blinked in the last two weeks might have missed the Angels winning 11 out of 15 and propelling themselves over the Astros in the AL West.
Exciting stuff, to be sure, and arguably that much more so considering Mike Trout has yet to join Shohei Ohtani in superstar bliss. Once that happens, the team will have not one but two generationally talented MVPs clicking.
Why not trade for Goldschmidt and hope to make it three? There's little question the Angels could use him at first base, where Jared Walsh regrettably hasn't been the same since he returned from neurological issues.
Validated Proposal: Angels get 1B Paul Goldschmidt and LHP Steven Matz, Cardinals get LHP Ky Bush, RHP Sam Bachman and RHP Ben Joyce
Baseball Trade Values is perhaps too bearish on Bush, Bachman and Joyce—the Angels' No. 3, No. 4 and No. 9 prospects, respectively—but the inclusion of Matz as a salary dump was nonetheless necessary for balance.
If the Cardinals do move Goldschmidt, it seems unlikely it would be via a deal that effectively dilutes his value.
4. Minnesota Twins
Record: 36-38 (1st in AL Central)
First Base Stats: 9 HR, 32 RBI, .247 AVG, .351 OBP, .426 SLG, 0.7 rWAR
Sure, the Twins are technically a first-place team. But beyond the fact that they pitch the heck out of the ball, the only practical explanation is that the AL Central is utter crud.
If it's a better reputation they want, they would do well to improve an offense that's not up to par with its slugging.
As he's going strong with a .500 slugging percentage and 13 home runs, Goldschmidt could help with that. And should his arrival energize Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, suddenly the Twins would have one of the more formidable offensive trios in the American League.
Validated Proposal: Twins get 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals get RHP Marco Raya, RHP David Festa and RHP Matt Canterino
A straight-up trade for Royce Lewis would also work, but this way the Cardinals would get Minnesota's No. 6, No. 10 and No. 12 prospects. Raya, who has a 2.60 ERA and 6.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio at High-A, would be the top prize.
3. Philadelphia Phillies
Record: 38-35 (3rd in NL East)
First Base Stats: 8 HR, 36 RBI, .253 AVG, .321 OBP, .389 SLG, Minus-0.1 rWAR
Dave Dombrowski is the man who runs the Phillies, and he's not subtle about his team-building philosophy:
MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM @MLBNetworkRadio
"You win with star players."<br><br>Dave Dombrowski has (reportedly) done it again.<a href="https://twitter.com/Phillies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Phillies</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingtheBell?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingtheBell</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterMeetings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterMeetings</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lc56yHFcEz">pic.twitter.com/Lc56yHFcEz</a>
Once one recalls that, it's hard not to think about Dombrowski making a play for Goldschmidt to fill the gaping hole left by Rhys Hoskins' preseason ACL tear.
Plus, a trade for Goldschmidt could have a downstream effect of keeping Bryce Harper healthy. He's willing to play first base, but it would probably be for the best if he didn't throw at all while his right elbow is still less than a year removed from Tommy John surgery.
Validated Trade: Phillies get 1B Paul Goldschmidt; Cardinals get RHP Griff McGarry, RHP Orion Kerkering, RHP Alex McFarlane
The names "Andrew Painter" and "Mick Abel" may not be here, but don't sleep on McGarry as a high-upside prospect. The Phillies' third-ranked prospect boasts swing-and-miss stuff centered on a blistering fastball, which is the precisely kind of pitcher the Cardinals need in their future.
2. Miami Marlins
- They've been lucky as heck
- They'll be legit dangerous if they ever get their bats going
Record: 42-32 (2nd in NL East)
First Base Stats: 6 HR, 26 RBI, .227 AVG, .285 OBP, .345 SLG, 0 rWAR
There are two deductions to draw from the fact that the Marlins are 10 games over .500 despite being saddled with the NL's second-lowest scoring offense:
It's the latter that should be driving general manager Kim Ng's thinking with the Aug. 1 trade deadline getting ever closer. And what better way to spur the said offense than with a trade for Goldschmidt?
Beyond being a massive upgrade over Yuli Gurriel at first base, getting to bat behind Luis Arraez could turn him into the best RBI machine around during the stretch run.
Validated Proposal: Marlins get 1B Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals get RHP Edward Cabrera
This would presumably be contingent on Cabrera making a swift, strong recovery from a shoulder impingement. If he does, the hard-throwing righty could appeal to the Cardinals just as much this summer as when they may or may not have over the winter.
1. San Francisco Giants
Record: 41-32 (2nd in NL West)
First Base Stats: 11 HR, 33 RBI, .281 AVG, .379 OBP, .449 SLG, 2.0 rWAR
It was barely more than two weeks ago that Farhan Zaidi, the Giants' president of baseball operations, made it clear that he wasn't planning on sitting out the trade deadline:
Jim Bowden⚾️🏈 @JimBowdenGM
Farhan Zaidi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> just told us on the Award Winning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FrontOffice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FrontOffice</a> Show <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBNetworkRadio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBNetworkRadio</a> that he visions them to be aggressive at this year's trade deadline to try and get them into the playoffs.
And this, mind you, was before the Giants won nine in a row amid a 12-2 stretch that's vaulted them into second place in the NL West. So, an aggressive pursuit of talent is looking like an even better idea.
As to how Goldschmidt fits in, the Giants frankly need some right-handed home run power, and they could accommodate him by having LaMonte Wade Jr. play the outfield.
Validated Proposal: Giants get 1B Paul Goldschmidt and LHP Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals get LHP Kyle Harrison
With only Logan Webb, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Wood still standing in what was always a volatile rotation, the Giants might as well push for Montgomery in addition to Goldschmidt. In the live-armed Harrison, the balanced deal would net the Cardinals a prospect who ranks as the Giants' best and also No. 1 among all left-handers.
Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.