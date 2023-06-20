CBB Coach Calls Brandon Miller 'Better Than Paul George' Ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

A men's college basketball head coach whose team competed against Alabama told The Athletic's David Aldridge that reigning SEC Player of the Year and ex-Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller is better than six-time All-NBA team member Paul George.

"He's better than Paul George and that's a strong statement, but I'm serious. I mean, his mid-range, threes. People are going to start talking about Kevin Durant. He's not Durant, but he's better than George."

That coach also raved about Miller's game now and what it can be in the future.

"But offensively, he's in the 99th percentile in all of college," the coach said. "His best basketball is ahead of him. He doesn't even have the strength I think he'll gain."

Miller is widely projected to be a top-three pick in Thursday's NBA draft, with many analysts picking him to go second overall to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Miller-George comparison has been a popular one in the pre-draft process.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote in his latest mock draft that Miller's game has shades of George as well as ex-Indiana Pacers star Danny Granger.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony made the Miller-George connection as well.

"NBA teams are scouring the globe, searching for 6'9" wings in Brandon Miller's mold," he said on SportsCenter.

"A Paul George, Jayson Tatum type who can get his shot off over smaller defenders, create for himself and others in the pick and roll, passes off of live dribble and brings defensive versatility, sliding from shooting guard to power forward."

Miller would seemingly be a great fit on the Hornets, which desperately need help and star power on the wing. Kelly Oubre Jr. is an impending unrestricted free agent, and Gordon Hayward has just one year left on his deal.

Miller can come in and solidify that spot for the foreseeable future with franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball running the point.

If Miller eventually develops into a Paul George-type player, then that's huge win for a Hornets team in need of help on both ends of the floor following a disappointing 27-55 campaign. We'll see which direction the Hornets go soon enough with the draft occurring Thursday.