Knicks Rumors: Obi Toppin 'Frustrated' by Role; NBA Exec Talks PF's Trade Value

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Obi Toppin has not shown much growth over his first three seasons in the NBA as a member of the New York Knicks, and it sounds like the 2020 No. 8 pick is unhappy with his situation.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported that Toppin "was frustrated at times with his role, although he refrained from complaining to the media" last season. If New York considers trading him, Bondy noted that "a league executive tapped Toppin's trade value as a late first-rounder."

The Indiana Pacers "have been speculated as a partner since they were also interested in Toppin before last season's trade deadline," per Bondy. Indiana owns the No. 26 and No. 29 picks in Thursday's NBA draft. The Knicks don't own a pick this year and could ship away the 25-year-old in hopes of changing that.

Toppin appeared in 67 games this past season and averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 15.7 minutes per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. All of those figures were lower than the numbers he put up during the 2021-22 campaign.

Thanks to All-Star power forward Julius Randle's presence on the roster, it's been difficult for Toppin to earn a consistent spot in the rotation. His role within the New York offense was limited to highlight-reel dunks in transition and spot-up shooting beyond the arc, though he shot just 34.4 percent from three-point range.

Entering his fourth season, Toppin is eligible to sign a contract extension prior to the 2023-24 campaign. If he and the Knicks are unable to reach an agreement by the October deadline, he will be a restricted free agent next summer. Bondy pointed out that "it wouldn't make sense for either side to sign a new contract as long as Toppin is Randle's backup."

However, New York is believed to be in the market for a star player this offseason and could be open to moving Randle in a potential trade, which would open up an opportunity to see an increased role if he remains on the roster.