Zion Williamson Rumors: Pelicans Star 'Fairly Unlikely' to Be Traded Before NBA Draft

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

There has been some speculation surrounding Zion Williamson's future with the New Orleans Pelicans, but it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere anytime soon.

According to The Athletic's William Guillory, a Williamson trade before Thursday's NBA draft "is fairly unlikely," and the Pelicans "have yet to even include Williamson in any formal offers made to the teams holding top-three picks."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported last week that the Pelicans had been "seriously pursuing" a move up into the top three in order to select star combo guard Scoot Henderson. With the No. 14 pick, New Orleans would need to include one of its stars like Williamson or Brandon Ingram to complete such a move.

While trading Ingram would surely garner a significant return, Guillory noted that New Orleans trading the 25-year-old swingman "seems even less likely, considering the catastrophic effect it would have on a locker room full of young players who have praised his leadership in recent years."

While Williamson appears to be staying put in the immediate future, Guillory didn't rule out the Pelicans making a move further down the line, alluding to a deeper issue between him and the franchise.

"Still, even if Williamson isn't moved before Thursday night, that is far from the end of this story," Guillory stated. "It's only the beginning, as behind-the-scenes tensions between Williamson and the Pelicans have intensified over the past few months."

The 22-year-old has had trouble staying on the court since New Orleans drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. He was limited to 29 games due to a hamstring injury this season, and he sat out all of 2021-22 while recovering from foot surgery.

Guillory outlined part of the underlying issues between Williamson and the Pelicans:

"Since he entered the league, Williamson and the team have been engaged in an almost constant back-and-forth over his playing weight and physical shape, especially when he's out due to injury. The disconnect between Williamson and the organization is rooted in much more than the injuries themselves. There's often been tension over his rehabilitation process and how the team has handled getting him back on the court in a timely fashion."

It sounds like there's a chance Williamson's days in New Orleans are numbered, even if he isn't traded by Thursday.