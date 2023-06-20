NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Potential 2023 Picks and Prospects

AP Photo/John Locher

The 2023 NBA draft is just two days away, but a lot can change between now and then.

Let's take a look at some of the latest trade rumblings surrounding Thursday's draft.

Portland Looking to Flip No. 3 Pick, but Only for Star Player

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a premium position to flip the entire draft upside down. While Victor Wembanyama is a shoo-in to be selected No. 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs, it's not yet known who the Charlotte Hornets will select at No. 2 between Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller.

When the Blazers are up at No. 3, they will have their choice out of Henderson or Miller, either of whom would be coveted by a team looking to add a future star. However, Portland is known to have a preference to add an experienced player to pair alongside star point guard Damian Lillard and help the franchise contend for a title immediately.

Thanks to that desire, the Blazers are "very engaged" in discussions around the league to flip the No. 3 pick and add a "star-level" player, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It won't be easy to convince Portland to move out of the No. 3 spot, as Wojnarowski added that it would take a "tremendous package" or "a deal that blows them away" to complete a trade.

While it sounds like the Blazers are open to keeping the No. 3 pick, their decision will have an immense effect on Lillard's future with the franchise. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the 32-year-old "does not want a youth movement, he wants to play with veterans, he wants the team to upgrade fast and immediately with veteran players that can help him now."

If Portland is unable to land a star player, it could spell the end for Lillard's time as the face of the franchise and set the Blazers up for a rebuild over the next few years.

Nuggets, Timberwolves Trying to Trade into First Round

There are a few teams around the league who are on the outside looking into the first round, and there are indications some of them could look to change that.

One of those teams is the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, who only have the No. 40 pick in the second round after their first-rounder (No. 27) was sent to the Hornets. According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, the Nuggets are exploring avenues to trade back into the first round, and they could use some future assets to do so:

Denver isn't the only Western Conference team trying to make a move, as the Minnesota Timberwolves "have been making calls around the league to gauge the market to see if there is a chance to move back into the first round," per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

The Nuggets have proven to be able to find and develop gems from any spot in the draft, as they relied on homegrown players like Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to earn their first NBA title this year.

Perhaps the Timberwolves are trying to follow that blueprint, and it will be interesting to see if there's a player they deem worthy of trading up to select in the first round on Thursday.

Multiple Teams Open to Trading Down for More Picks

While the top of the 2023 draft has the potential for some excitement, it's the middle of the draft where things will undoubtedly get interesting.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports named multiple teams who are open to trading down in hopes of landing more picks later in the draft, starting with the Dallas Mavericks at No. 10.

"There are plenty of clubs in addition to the Mavericks, such as the [Oklahoma City] Thunder at No. 12 and the [Los Angeles] Lakers at No. 17, sources said, that will consider trading down with teams that hold multiple picks near or in the 20s such as Utah (Nos. 16 and 28), Brooklyn (Nos. 21 and 22) and Indiana (Nos. 26 and 29)," Fischer stated.

Also, the Atlanta Hawks, who are reportedly engaged with the Mavs to move up from the No. 15 pick, could end up trading back "in order to move" veteran power forward John Collins, Fischer noted.

Teams with hopes of adding depth to try to compete for a title next season would be wise to secure more draft capital. This year's class is full of talented players who can thrive in the right situations, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see teams make moves to land the perfect fit for their future success.