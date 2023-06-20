NBA Rumors: Blazers to Use No. 3 Pick Barring Massive Trade Offer amid Lillard Buzz

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers "are planning on keeping" the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Givony reported the Blazers may prefer to get "the type of talent to the roster they would be hard pressed to bring to Portland if not through the draft."

Many are wondering what the team will do with speculation swirling around the future of star Damian Lillard.

The Blazers' first-round pick is an obvious trade chip they can leverage to land some veteran reinforcements around Lillard.

If they instead select NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson or Alabama forward Brandon Miller, it's not a foregone conclusion that Lillard will turn around and ask for a trade.

It's not as though the franchise is hitting the reset button. Action Network's Matt Moore reported Sunday the belief around the NBA is that "Portland is already locked in on a new deal worth more than $120 million with forward Jerami Grant.

If Henderson is the pick, then the Blazers maintain the luxury of shopping Anfernee Simons in trades.

The 24-year-old averaged 21.1 points and shot 37.7 percent from beyond the arc in 2022-23, and he has three years left on his four-year, $100 million contract. A package headlined by Simons probably wouldn't net a bona fide star, but he carries clear value.

Not to mention, the Blazers front office can point to multiple recent rookies who have immediately contributed in meaningful ways if Lillard is unconvinced with the plan.

Keegan Murray was a positive presence for the Sacramento Kings as they punched their ticket to the playoffs. Evan Mobley helped the Cleveland Cavaliers become an elite defensive team right out of the gate in 2021-22, while the Toronto Raptors were a postseason team with Scottie Barnes playing a critical role. Luka Dončić and Ja Morant had a similar impact on their respective teams before that.

Another thing those players all have in common is that they weren't the No. 1 overall pick.

Victor Wembanyama is understandably considered the top player in the 2023 class by a wide margin. Miller or Henderson could potentially be a major difference-maker at the next level, though.

If nothing else, the Blazers might be able to sell Lillard on waiting for the start of the 2023-24 season to play out with Miller or Henderson on the roster before he seriously contemplates a trade request.