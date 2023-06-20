X

    Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Clippers, Wizards Haven't Had 'Significant' Discussions

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 30: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on before the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 30, 2022 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards have held "no significant trade conversations" regarding Chris Paul, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

    Paul was included in the reported Bradley Beal trade, but he doesn't figure to stick around in Washington as the Wizards embark on a rebuild. Fischer reported the star guard and the Clippers have a mutual interest in a reunion.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

