Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Clippers, Wizards Haven't Had 'Significant' Discussions

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards have held "no significant trade conversations" regarding Chris Paul, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Paul was included in the reported Bradley Beal trade, but he doesn't figure to stick around in Washington as the Wizards embark on a rebuild. Fischer reported the star guard and the Clippers have a mutual interest in a reunion.

