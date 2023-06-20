X

    Grizzlies Rumors: Tyus Jones Trade Being Explored to Help PG Get Starting Role

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 28: Tyus Jones #21 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum on March 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading point guard Tyus Jones.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Grizzlies are looking at potential trades that would result in Jones becoming a starter elsewhere after he spent the past four seasons as a backup to Ja Morant.

    Fischer opined that sending Jones to the Toronto Raptors as part of a deal for wing O.G. Anunoby could be an option if guard Fred VanVleet leaves the Raptors in free agency.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.