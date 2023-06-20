Grizzlies Rumors: Tyus Jones Trade Being Explored to Help PG Get Starting Role

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are reportedly exploring the possibility of trading point guard Tyus Jones.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Grizzlies are looking at potential trades that would result in Jones becoming a starter elsewhere after he spent the past four seasons as a backup to Ja Morant.

Fischer opined that sending Jones to the Toronto Raptors as part of a deal for wing O.G. Anunoby could be an option if guard Fred VanVleet leaves the Raptors in free agency.

