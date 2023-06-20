Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Wizards Searching for 3rd Team amid Clippers, Lakers Buzz

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Washington Wizards' attempt to reroute Chris Paul as part of the trade sending Bradley Beal to Phoenix may have gotten more complicated.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said the Wizards have been seeking a third team—or, in this case, a fourth in total—that would take assets from the Clippers as they try sending Paul back to Los Angeles.

"I'm not hearing the Lakers. I don't think that's where Chris Paul is headed," Windhorst said Tuesday on Get Up. "Now, there are discussions already happening with the Wizards about rerouting Chris Paul. From what I am told, there was some discussions involving the Clippers and the Wizards yesterday about a potential Chris Paul package.

"Now, this would be potentially complicated because, from what I am told, they're actually searching for a third team potentially to take some assets from the Clippers in the deal, and I always say a three-team trade is a no-team trade, so I wouldn't necessarily project optimism that there's a deal to be worked out there, but there is some mutual interest between the Clippers and Chris Paul. I think that's a possibility, a stronger possibility, either via trade in the next few days, or Chris Paul gets to become a free agent, on the free-agent market."

The Wizards have already agreed to the framework of a trade Beal to Phoenix in exchange for Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round picks. The blockbuster will give the Suns a new Big Three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, with Deandre Ayton likely lingering as a trade piece as Phoenix attempts to build depth around its stars.

Washington's trade of Beal is the first move in what's expected to be a full-scale rebuild under new team president Michael Winger, who joined the Wizards in May after six seasons as the Clippers' general manager.

Winger's familiarity with the Clippers front office may wind up giving them the edge in Paul trade talks. New general manager Trent Redden worked under Winger for the past six seasons and Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, Winger's old boss, is still in place. If the Clippers are willing to take on Paul's $30.8 million salary for next season, there's a natural trade fit.

However, Washington will not want to tie up its books with veteran assets as the team attempts to move forward with a youth-laden roster. Kristaps Porzingis will likely be the next player on the trade block, assuming he opts in for his $36 million salary, and Kyle Kuzma is a decent sign-and-trade when he becomes a free agent in July.

Should the Wizards fail to find a taker for Paul, it's likely they will waive him and use the stretch provision on his contract. In that case, it will almost certainly become a battle of Los Angeles vying for the future Hall of Famer's services.