ESPN: Chris Paul-to-Grizzlies Idea amid Ja Morant Suspension Rejected by NBA Insiders

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If there's one thing that the talented yet inconsistent Memphis Grizzlies need this offseason, it's a veteran leader to right the ship and help them fulfill their potential.

And with star guard Ja Morant set to miss the first 25 games of next season due to suspension, it wouldn't hurt if that leader was a guard, maybe one of the best ever, who has droves of playoff experience.

But as perfect of a fit as Chris Paul is for Memphis, it isn't likely to happen, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

In the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast, Lowe said he talked to people around the league about the possibility of Paul joining the Grizzlies and wasn't exactly filled with confidence.

"I asked some people last night, would he ever want to go to Memphis and be the veteran mentor that this team, who's not going to have its point guard for the first 25 games of the season, so badly needs? Didn't get a lot of good feedback on that one," Lowe said.

The report comes at the one-hour, four-minute mark of the podcast.

Paul is expected to be a part of the package sent to the Washington Wizards from Phoenix in exchange for Bradley Beal. He'll be headed to the nation's capital along with Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps.

However, it isn't expected that Paul will remain with the Wizards for long, or even suit up with them next season.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday that the 12-time All-Star is expected to be moved from Washington and that a reunion with the Clippers is possibly on the table with the franchise likely to pursue a trade.

Lowe also said that some other good fits for Paul could be the Houston Rockets or Miami Heat, though he doesn't think either destination is likely.

As for the Grizzlies, they are likely to rely heavily on Tyus Jones to step in for Morant during his suspension. Morant was suspended for being seen brandishing a handgun on an Instagram Live video in May, two months after he was suspended eight games when a different IG Live video showed him holding a handgun in a Denver-area nightclub.