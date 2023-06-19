X

    Julius Randle Recalls Kobe Bryant Ripping Lakers Teammates as 'Soft' During Practice

    LOS ANGELES CA - NOVEMBER 3: Kobe Bryant #24 and Julius Randle #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a break in the action against Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the basketball game at Staples Center November 3, 2015, in Los Angeles California. Lakers lost to the Nuggets, 120-109.
    Kobe Bryant was known as someone who demanded the most from his teammates and didn't hesitate to call them out when he felt he wasn't receiving it, and Julius Randle provided a behind-the-scenes description of one of those instances.

    During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Randle recalled a time during his rookie season when Bryant called his teammates "soft as Charmin" and "trash" who were "making me worse" during practice.

    Julius Randle had the best seat for the Kobe &amp; Lakers "soft as Charmin" practice 😅 <a href="https://t.co/WoWPsQpB09">pic.twitter.com/WoWPsQpB09</a>

    Randle, who is now with the New York Knicks, was a rookie at the time and sidelined with a broken leg he suffered during his first game with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014-15.

    Los Angeles stumbled its way to a 21-61 record that season, which was the second of four straight seasons with fewer than 30 wins for the iconic franchise. The frustration was clearly mounting for Bryant, who was one of the best shooting guards in NBA history as a Hall of Famer and five-time champion.

    While Randle wasn't on the court during that incident, perhaps Bryant's tough love during his time with the Lakers is paying dividends.

    The University of Kentucky product is now a go-to option for the Knicks and made two of the last three All-Star Games.

