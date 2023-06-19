Bradley Beal Rumors: Star Refused Requests from Teams to Eliminate No-Trade Clause

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

In addition to the major cap hit that he's going to have over the next few seasons, one of the biggest sticking points in negotiations over a trade for Bradley Beal was his no-trade clause.

Beal, who agreed to a trade to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, essentially had control over where he ended up thanks to the clause that's a part of his five-year, $251 million deal that he signed last offseason.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that at least several teams that were interested in Beal asked him to get rid of the no-trade clause if they acquired him and the three-time All-Star refused.

"I know for sure that at least a couple of teams, if not all of them, made the ask, 'Hey, would you eliminate the no-trade clause if we got you?' and that was a non-starter," Lowe said on the latest episode of his podcast, The Lowe Post. "He was keeping the no-trade clause. And good for him. If he's got it, why not keep it? It's a big deal."

The report comes at the 3:07 mark of the episode.

So, Beal will still have control of his future while he's in the Valley.

The Suns will acquire him in exchange for a package that includes Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, a haul of future second-round picks and multiple pick swaps, all going to the Washington Wizards.

While that looks like a seemingly small price to pay for someone of Beal's caliber, the size of his contract and its structure didn't allow for Washington to get good value back for its star.

The other Finalist for a Beal trade was the Miami Heat, who has now turned its attention to a possible deal for Portland Trail Blazers' superstar Damian Lillard.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported that the Heat's package for Beal was centered around Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson but it turned out that the Suns were just a bit more aggressive in their pursuit.

Now, Beal will head to the Western Conference after spending the first 11 seasons of his career in the nation's capital. He'll be adding some more firepower to a roster that already includes a couple of elite scorers in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Beal averaged, 23.2 points per game last season to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists on a career-high 50.6 percent shooting from the field.

It's yet to be seen if this is the birth of the NBA's newest super team, as Beal doesn't solve the depth and defensive issues that Phoenix faced in the postseason against the Denver Nuggets.