WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 19

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on June 19 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view continued to take shape this week as Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez competed in a qualifying match for the women's MITB bout.

Rhea Ripley faced Natalya in a Night of Champions rematch, and Matt Riddle battled Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

We also saw Jake Paul make his return to WWE to set up his next storyline. Let's take a look at what went down on Monday's show.