Chris Paul: Isiah Thomas Was Involved in Decision to Include Me in Bradley Beal Trade

Isiah Thomas doesn't have an official position with the Phoenix Suns, but Chris Paul believes the Hall of Fame point guard had a say in the Suns' decision to trade him to the Washington Wizards.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Phoenix is "finalizing" a trade with Washington to acquire Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd. The Wizards are set to receive Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and first-round pick swaps.

Paul discussed the impending move with Sopan Deb of the New York Times and said multiple times that Suns governor Mat Ishbia and his close friend, Thomas, "wanted to go in a different direction."

The future Hall of Famer also revealed he was on a plane when he found out about the trade via a text from his 14-year-old son. He said he was "surprised" in part because he had just spoken to Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones.

"It's just—it's tough," Paul said. "Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything. No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.

"But when it comes through and my son texts me, I realize that, you know, Mat and Isiah, I guess, just wanted to go in a different direction."

Thomas is best known for his playing days on the Detroit Pistons when he was a two-time champion and 12-time All-Star, but he has other experience as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks for a combined five seasons and in the front offices of the Knicks and Toronto Raptors.

He was seen sitting courtside next to Ishbia during the NBA playoffs and, to hear Paul tell it, seemingly is influencing the direction of the team that now has quite the Big Three in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal.

It should be noted Ishbia told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic in February that Thomas was not involved in the team's front office.

As for Paul, he may not be suiting up for the rebuilding Wizards during the upcoming campaign.

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Washington is "likely to reroute" the veteran in a deal and could end up moving him to the Los Angeles Clippers. Paul played for Los Angeles for six seasons during the middle of his career and could provide a veteran presence to a team with championship aspirations with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the wings.

He could have done the same with Durant and Booker in Phoenix, but the opportunity to add Beal—who is approximately eight years younger than Paul—was apparently too good for the front office to pass up.

Perhaps it was too good for Thomas to pass up as well.