Blazers Rumors: Anunoby, Siakam Trades Discussed; POR Rejected Offers for No. 3 Pick

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While most of the attention surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason is centered around the future of superstar Damian Lillard, the organization also has a huge decision to make with Thursday's NBA draft quickly approaching.

Holding the No. 3 overall pick that's likely to land them either Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson, the Trail Blazers have rejected all the offers they've received for the selection thus far, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Mannix also reported that the franchise is still looking to try and build around Lillard to keep him in Rip City. Toronto Raptors forwards OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam have both been a part of early trade discussions.

Both Anunoby and Siakam would provide the Blazers with an upgrade at the forward position over Jerami Grant, who's set to hit free agency this summer after a strong first season in Portland.

He averaged 20.5 points per game and knocked down 40.1 percent of his shots from three-point range.

But whatever deal that can be made with the Raptors is likely to be an expensive one.

Anunoby was a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline last season, getting interest from teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. However, the price was a bit too high for either suitor and the All-NBA Defensive Second-Team selection remained in Toronto.

Siakam isn't likely going to be any cheaper as a two-time All-Star and All-NBA selection over the last few seasons. He's proven himself to be one of the best power forwards in the game on both ends of the floor.

Last season he averaged a career-high 24.2 points per game to go along with 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He could prove to be Lillard's best running mate since the seven-time All-Star has been in Portland.

And with teams like the Miami Heat already sniffing around Lillard and hoping for a trade demand, the Blazers' front office will be hungry to find the right pieces to surround their star with.

Lillard, 32, is arguably the best player in the history of the franchise and is coming off another phenomenal campaign in which he averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 46.3 percent shooting from the field, another career-best mark.

While his loyalty to the franchise has been unwavering to this point, he's ready to discuss other possibilities with general manager Joe Cronin if he doesn't see the team contending anytime soon.

"There comes a time where we have the right intentions, [but] we've got to execute," Lillard told Mannix back in March. "We have to actually make that come to life, to give ourselves a chance to really make a run at it. And because of who I know [Cronin] to be, I trust him on that. I don't ever think he would tell me one thing and then not do it. If anything, it would just be like, 'We did our best and we couldn't do it.'

"I think I've always been firm in my commitment to what I want and to this organization, and that's where it stands right now. But like I said, if it comes time where they say, 'Man, we can't get it done, maybe it's time for us to turn a page,' I don't think that will be the case, but we'll see. Right now, all I know is I want to win."