Wizards Rumors: Isaiah Todd Sent to Suns as Part of Bradley Beal Trade Package

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are reportedly including Isaiah Todd in the trade package being sent to the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal blockbuster, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That means that Beal, Todd and Jordan Goodwin are being sent to the Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and draft considerations.

Todd, 21, was a second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA draft, though he eventually found his way to Washington on draft night in a series of trades. In 18 career NBA games he's averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per contest.

He's also played for the G League Ignite and Capital City Go-Go across the past three seasons. In 2022-23 he averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Go-Go in 20.4 minutes per game across 30 appearances, easily his worst G League season.

As for the Beal trade, the Suns and Wizards have yet to officially finalize the deal as Washington leaves open the door for Paul to find a trade to a contending team, according to Woj.

If that doesn't materialize, "the possibility exists of the Wizards and Paul discussing a contract buyout that would allow him to become a free agent," per ESPN's report.

The Wizards could have a brand new look by the end of the summer, with both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis able to become free agents if they decline player options on their current deals.

It remains to be seen if Beal's departure will play a major role in either player wanting to stay in Washington, either by accepting the player option or the more likely scenario of declining it but signing a new deal with the team.

It's possible that Paul, Kuzma and Porziņģis could each be convinced to remain in Washington and form the core of the Wizards, though such an arrangement would likely require Washington to be aggressive in landing more proven talent this offseason.

The more likely scenario is Paul departing and Kuzma and Porziņģis at least testing the free agent waters.