Draymond Green Has Lakers, NBA Fans Buzzing About Landing Spots amid Warriors Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Draymond Green unsurprisingly declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him an unrestricted free agent.

"We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Green's agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj added that the Warriors "have been motivated" to re-sign Green.

The question that had NBA Twitter buzzing after Monday's news, however, was a simple one: Where should Green sign if he doesn't return to the Bay Area?

Green undoubtedly will have suitors. The 33-year-old remains an elite team defender, solid playmaker and brilliant basketball mind, though his fiery disposition and to a lesser extent his spotty perimeter shooting has at times been an issue in Golden State.

Still, he was a crucial cog of a Warriors team that won four championships together, headlined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green.

It's hard to imagine him wearing a different jersey next season, though NBA fans clearly had a few ideas for destinations he should consider.