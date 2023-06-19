X

    Draymond Green Has Lakers, NBA Fans Buzzing About Landing Spots amid Warriors Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors look on during Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Draymond Green unsurprisingly declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, making him an unrestricted free agent.

    "We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options," Green's agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Woj added that the Warriors "have been motivated" to re-sign Green.

    The question that had NBA Twitter buzzing after Monday's news, however, was a simple one: Where should Green sign if he doesn't return to the Bay Area?

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    One thing on Draymond Green: A sign-and-trade would hard-cap the Suns at $169M, which means they could not go over that line. They're already at $131M between Booker, Beal and KD alone. So between Dray needing to take a discount AND still work out the S&amp;T math...good luck w/ that

    B L I S S 🍇 @2churchy

    About to join Lebron

    FanDuel Legend @Legendary3500

    Welcome to the lakers big bro <a href="https://twitter.com/Money23Green?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Money23Green</a>

    jovi @Jovzilla

    Cavs should just just go after Draymond Green Pat Beverly and Dillion Brooks🤣🤣

    Howl @natedady

    Draymond green to chicago is probably a sleeper fit but I could see it fr

    Spencer Keele @SpencerKeele

    This Utah Jazz team would immediately be really competitive if they added Chris Paul for cheap &amp; Draymond Green in free agency🙏

    Will Irwin @willirwin0

    Pacers have to at least pursue Draymond Green. It is an absolutely perfect fit.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    No surprise Draymond is opting out. He's looking to add guaranteed years. I still expect that he'll re-sign with the Warriors.<br><br>I wrote about him and Golden State today for <a href="https://twitter.com/spotrac?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spotrac</a>:<a href="https://t.co/1BsjVQWI6O">https://t.co/1BsjVQWI6O</a>

    Green undoubtedly will have suitors. The 33-year-old remains an elite team defender, solid playmaker and brilliant basketball mind, though his fiery disposition and to a lesser extent his spotty perimeter shooting has at times been an issue in Golden State.

    Still, he was a crucial cog of a Warriors team that won four championships together, headlined by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green.

    It's hard to imagine him wearing a different jersey next season, though NBA fans clearly had a few ideas for destinations he should consider.

