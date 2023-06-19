NBA Rumors: Clippers 'Evaluating' Chris Paul Trade and Still Want Russell Westbrook

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are "indeed interested in pursuing" Chris Paul, according to Law Murray of The Athletic, after the veteran point guard was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards alongside Landry Shamet and draft considerations for Bradley Beal.

Per that report, "the Clippers are evaluating what it would take to acquire Paul, who must first decide if he is open to staying in Washington."

TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Sunday that the Clippers were interested in a reunion with Paul:

