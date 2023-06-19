X

    NBA Rumors: Clippers 'Evaluating' Chris Paul Trade and Still Want Russell Westbrook

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MAY 1: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during Game Two of the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 1, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Clippers are "indeed interested in pursuing" Chris Paul, according to Law Murray of The Athletic, after the veteran point guard was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards alongside Landry Shamet and draft considerations for Bradley Beal.

    Per that report, "the Clippers are evaluating what it would take to acquire Paul, who must first decide if he is open to staying in Washington."

    TNT and B/R's Chris Haynes first reported Sunday that the Clippers were interested in a reunion with Paul:

    Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

    The Washington Wizards are likely to reroute Chris Paul in a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a reunion with the future Hall of Famer, league sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBAonTNT</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.