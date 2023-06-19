X

    Report: Kawhi Leonard 'Has a Better Relationship with' Chris Paul Than Most Clippers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 16: Kawhi Leonard #2 of Team LeBron high-fives Chris Paul #2 of Team LeBron during the 69th NBA All-Star Game on February 16, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    In the event he winds up back with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul's fit alongside their best player shouldn't be an issue.

    The Athletic's Law Murray wrote that Kawhi Leonard "he has a better relationship with Paul than most of the other Clippers."

    "When it comes to play style, Leonard and Paul share a similar urge to maximize every possession," Murray said. "Leonard, unlike [Paul] George, takes care of the basketball at a high level and raises the floor of the offense consistently. Paul has a similar approach, putting together a historic assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting high percentages from the field."

