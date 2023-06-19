Report: Kawhi Leonard 'Has a Better Relationship with' Chris Paul Than Most Clippers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

In the event he winds up back with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul's fit alongside their best player shouldn't be an issue.

The Athletic's Law Murray wrote that Kawhi Leonard "he has a better relationship with Paul than most of the other Clippers."

"When it comes to play style, Leonard and Paul share a similar urge to maximize every possession," Murray said. "Leonard, unlike [Paul] George, takes care of the basketball at a high level and raises the floor of the offense consistently. Paul has a similar approach, putting together a historic assist-to-turnover ratio while shooting high percentages from the field."

