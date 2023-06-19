Connor Bedard Named IIHF Male Player of the Year Ahead of 2023 NHL Draft

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Highly touted prospect Connor Bedard was named the IIHF's Male Player of the Year on Monday.

The 17-year-old called the award a "huge honor."

"I'm not sure how to compare it to others I've received, but it's pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award," he said.

Bedard's numbers speak for himself.

His 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) far outpaced the WHL with Chase Wheatcroft in second with 107 points. He hit the century mark for the second straight season with the Regina Pats.

Bedard won the CHL's Player of the Year, Top Scorer Award and Top Draft Prospect Award earlier this month, becoming the first player ever to earn all three.

The dynamic forward had another nine goals and 14 assists as Canada won the 2023 World Juniors. Only three players ever totaled more points in one World Juniors, and he set Canadian records for points and assists.

Bedard is almost universally considered the crown jewel of the 2023 NHL draft class. Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com wrote how he's drawing parallels to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid in terms of his predraft evaluation.

As soon as the Chicago Blackhawks won the draft lottery, fans in the Windy City were eagerly anticipating the moment Bedard puts on a Blackhawks sweater for the first time.