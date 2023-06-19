Blazers Rumors: Jerami Grant 'Locked in on' $120M+ Contract; Jusuf Nurkić Trade Eyed

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers are "already locked in on a new deal worth more than $120 million with forward Jerami Grant," according to the Action Network's Matt Moore.

Moore also reported the team is determined to trade center Jusuf Nurkić, which is "the most crucial component" as the Blazers attempt to retool the roster around Damian Lillard.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported Sunday the Miami Heat maintain a "genuine belief" Lillard might request a trade from Portland. Until that happens, the Blazers are fully all in, and that leaves them with little choice when it comes to Grant.

The 29-year-old averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 40.1 percent from three-point territory in his first season with Portland.

Considering Grant didn't immediately accept the team's four-year, $112 million extension—the most the Blazers could put on the table before the offseason—it stands to reason he's intending to hold out for more money in free agency.

Portland has to be somewhat judicious financially, but slightly overpaying for Grant is preferable to the alternative. There would be no clear path to replacing him, and his departure would send the wrong message to Lillard.

If the seven-time All-Star guard is dealt before the free-agent negotiating window opens, then all bets could be off with Grant. Lillard's exit would almost certainly trigger a rebuild, in which case paying Grant $120 million or more wouldn't make a ton of sense.

With Nurkić, he figures to be included in any trade package that would net the Blazers a veteran star to pair with Lillard. The Bosnian center is due to make $16.9 million in 2023-24, so he could help for salary-matching purposes if included alongside Anfernee Simons. Simons will count for $24.1 million against the salary cap in the second year of his four-year, $100 million extension.