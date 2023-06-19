The Usos Mock Roman Reigns; Carlito Trolls WWE Return Report; Latest Top Dolla Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Usos Say Reigns Deserved 'Betrayal'

With a swift superkick to the face Friday night on SmackDown, Jey Uso officially ended The Bloodline as we know it.

The Usos are now set to face off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at next month's Money in the Bank live event, and it does not seem like they're having any regrets.

Of course, anyone who has followed along with the Bloodline storyline these past few years know the Usos are in the right. Reigns has ruled through a combination of gaslighting, paranoia and force, bullying his cousins—and later Sami Zayn—into submission. Zayn was the first to see through the facade, putting a crack into the foundation that Jimmy Uso and later Jey would walk right through.

With Reigns now having passed the 1,000-day mark as champion, it seems WWE is satisfied to finally begin writing an end to this story. We will almost certainly see Reigns square off with one of his family members at SummerSlam. And while it's likely he will retain, the specter of the familial walls crumbling around him should allow a true heir to the throne—perhaps Cody Rhodes—to step in and finally unseat Reigns in the coming months.

This has been the most compelling WWE programming has been arguably in the last decade. So, as we enter what appears to be the final chapter, it'll be interesting to see how they decide to close the book.

Carlito Continues Teasing Potential WWE Return

Is Carlito returning to WWE full time or is he merely capitalizing on the hype from his one-off appearance to stoke the rumor mill? That question appears to be anyone's guess.

Carlito seemed to confirm his WWE return during a post-match promo over the weekend at a House of Glory event—only to pull the rug on fans and reveal he was trolling.

The former Intercontinental champion left WWE in 2010 after a violation of the company's wellness program. He has remained active on the independent circuit over the subsequent 13 years, with a few one-off WWE appearances sprinkled in.

The 44-year-old was last seen on WWE television at May's Backlash live event in Puerto Rico, assisting Bad Bunny in his winning effort over Damian Priest. Fans greeted Carlito with a raucous ovation during his interference, which stoked rumors of a potential return.

We'll have to see whether those rumors come to fruition, but at the very least Carlito is having fun with the internet scuttlebutt.

Top Dolla Reportedly Has Heat With WWE Creative

Hit Row's return to WWE has gone over with a giant thud, and it appears the group won't be moving up the card any time soon.

Friday's embarrassing eight-second loss in the tag team gauntlet was the latest evidence of Hit Row's burial, and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said Top Dolla's issues with creative may be the reason.

"The whole thing is that he is not very popular with some people, and when I watched the way they did that finish, it's like 'Man, whatever you said, you've got some enemies on the creative team.' Because this was the burial of all burials," Meltzer said.

Re-hiring Hit Row was among the first moves Triple H made after taking over creative from Vince McMahon last year, but the group returned without its leader, Swerve Strickland, who is signed in AEW. Strickland was the clear centerpiece of the hip-hop-inspired group, and Hit Row has failed to make the same type of impact in his absence.

With fans giving the group a tepid response and Top Dolla not making any friends behind the scenes, it's hard to see any upward trajectory moving forward.

