NBA Title Odds 2024: Kevin Durant, Suns Rise After Reported Bradley Beal Trade

It turns out adding a three-time All-Star who averaged more than 30 points per game in back-to-back seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-21 helps a team's championship odds.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that the Washington Wizards agreed to trade Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and a picks swap.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Suns' championship odds went from +800 (bet $100 to win $800) to +650 with the reported move.

It's not surprising to see such a shift in odds. After all, there aren't many trios in the NBA that are better than Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, and Deandre Ayton is a solid option down low in the frontcourt.

Yet depth remains a major concern for the Suns.

They will need to sign a handful of impact veterans on team-friendly deals if they are going to compete with the likes of the Denver Nuggets and others in the Western Conference, but adding someone like Beal is quite the start to the offseason.

