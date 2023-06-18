Chris Paul Rumors: Wizards Set to Trade PG After Suns Deal; Clippers, More Linked

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul may technically be a member of the Washington Wizards, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be donning their jersey next season.

The guard was reportedly dealt to Washington in Sunday's Bradley Beal trade that sent him to the Phoenix Suns, but it appears he may be on the move again in the near future.

The organization has expressed interest in having Paul suit up with the team next season, but they are willing to work with the guard if he does not want to play for Washington.

Paul has a partially guaranteed $30.8 million dollar contract for 2023-24, and the deal becomes fully guaranteed unless he is released before June 28. He also has a non-guaranteed option for 2024-25, which would have to be addressed by June 28 of 2024.

If the Wizards were to choose to release Paul instead of trading him, his only stipulation would be that he couldn't re-sign with the Suns.

While Paul is not the player he once was, he is still likely to generate a lot of interest. He played with the Los Angeles Clippers for six seasons from 2011-2017 and was named an All-Star five times during his tenure with the team. If the Lakers were to make a play for the guard, it finally allow him to play for the team after a 2011 trade was famously vetoed by then-NBA Commissioner David Stern.