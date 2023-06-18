NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul Eyed by Rockets If James Harden Pursuit Fails

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With rising skepticism and concern surrounding James Harden's potential return to the Houston Rockets, the organization may target Kyrie Irving and Chris Paul should Harden change his plans, according to Action Network's Matt Moore.

While initial reports made it seem like a reunion between Harden and the Rockets seemed inevitable, the team is now worried that the former MVP may be using them for leverage as he searches for a bigger deal from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia has a chance to offer Harden a max-level deal this offseason.

Rumors of Harden's return to Houston began to surface around Christmas and they indicated that the superstar, who is eligible for a max contract worth $210 million over four years, wouldn't want to stay in the City of Brotherly Love to take a discount.

And during an appearance on "Pardon the Interruption" back in May, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the 76ers didn't want to give the max to Harden.

"The 76ers have not shown an appetite to pay Harden the max; that's why they asked him to take a pay cut last year," Windhorst reported. "The Sixers are not really motivated to pay him that max salary if they don't think anybody else is going to do it."

If Harden goes anywhere else, the biggest deal he could take would be for $201.7 million over four years.

He's limited to a four-year contract due to the Over-38 rule.

If it is a negotiating tactic to return to the 76ers, then the Rockets will turn their attention to another pair of elite guards in Paul and Irving.

Traded to the Wizards on Sunday from Phoenix as part of the package to acquire Bradley Beal, Paul is unlikely to remain in the nation's capital. Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that Washington will look to move the 12-time All-Star, with the Clippers likely to pursue a deal.

Paul, 38, averaged a career-low 13.9 points last season to go along with 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

As for Irving, he averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks this past season.

Irving is eligible to receive a max contract offer, a five-year, $272.92 million deal, with the Mavericks. Any other team could only give him about the same as Harden, $201.67 million over four years.