NBA Trade Rumors: Grizzlies 'Dangling Future First-Round Draft Picks' to Upgrade Wing

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Coming off a disappointing first-round playoff exit, the Memphis Grizzlies are in need of wing help going into next season and are looking to package future first-round picks in order to get it, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Soon after the Grizzlies lost to the Lakers, it was reported that the organization does not plan on bringing back pending free agent Dillon Brooks "under any circumstances," next season. The 27-year-old forward is expected to get some interest from the Houston Rockets on the open market.

So, now, Memphis has a gaping hole in their starting lineup at the small forward position, unless it wants to plug in Desmond Bane to that spot and put Luke Kennard at the other guard position.

An upgrade will definitely be needed if it wants to maintain its championship aspiration next year and beyond.

The Grizzlies have been interested in getting wing help for a while now. They reportedly offered the Brooklyn Nets four first-round picks as part of a package for Mikal Bridges ahead of the trade deadline, per Scotto.

They have also had interest in the past for Raptors' forward OG Anunoby, who may be on the trade block should Toronto decide to enter a rebuilding phase.

Those draft picks could potentially help get talks going between the two sides once again.

The trade market may be their best shot at getting one of those high-level forwards, considering that free agency class isn't as strong at the position outside of Kyle Kuzma.

And the Grizzlies would have to move some money around to even make that happen.