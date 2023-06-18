Raptors Rumors: Teams 'Pretty Worn out' by Talks with TOR amid Anunoby, Siakam Buzz

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors were under the spotlight at the trade deadline this past season but decided not to move their major pieces such as O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.

Now that they could make some deals in the offseason, teams around the league are reportedly tired of dealing with their front office amid such discussions.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, "it's fair to say front offices are pretty worn out on the attempts by Toronto to get 'blood from a stone' as one executive put it at the deadline in any deal. Multiple sources have described the Raptors as frustrating to deal with."

From Toronto's perspective, there is something to be said for holding out for the best deal. That is especially the case with multiple suitors, and Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Sunday that "several teams" are interested in Anunoby.

However, there is also an argument to be made that the Raptors shouldn't have been as stingy during trade discussions this past season.

After all, they finished No. 10 in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament. It was an unceremonious end to a season defined by a failure to live up to expectations, and selling at the deadline could have accelerated a rebuild.

Now Fred VanVleet is an unrestricted free agent, and Gary Trent Jr. has a player option and could be on the way out. Toronto could have landed significant assets for both of them in February and instead could be left with little to show for either this offseason.

A rebuild could be in order, especially with Anunoby a season away from his own player option and Siakam entering what will be the final campaign of his current deal.

Moore added that "there is a growing sense among executives who have called the Raptors (albeit with some caution) that Pascal Siakam may be easier to deal with than Anunoby currently" in terms of potential deals, but there is once again uncertainty about Toronto's direction.

Scotto even noted "rival executives are closely monitoring whether Toronto will retool or enter a rebuild."

Those executives may be growing weary of the Raptors, but the possibility of adding players like Anunoby and Siakam means the discussions will surely continue.