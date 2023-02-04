NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors to Wait Until 'Final Hours' to Decide on Buying, Selling

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors are waiting until the final hours before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline to decide if they will be buyers or sellers.

That's per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, who reported that news amid discussion on what may happen with superstar Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, requested a trade Friday.

"Could Irving's demand lead Durant to be next? That is certainly a question for any team looking to go big-game hunting ahead of the deadline. For over a month, sources told Yahoo Sports, the Toronto Raptors have told rival teams they will wait until the final hours before deciding whether to become buyers or sellers in this trade market. Why would Masai Ujiri's front office part with O.G. Anunoby or Fred VanVleet if the MVP candidate, with three-plus seasons left on his contract, were to become available?"

The Raptors have fallen down the Eastern Conference standings after finishing fifth last year, going 23-30 and currently residing in 12th. They are just two games behind the Chicago Bulls for the last play-in spot, but the question is whether Toronto shoots for the playoffs or packs it in and looks to better itself for the future.

There isn't a shortage of trade rumors surrounding the Raptors if they choose to become sellers.

The New York Knicks are "widely believed" to be willing to offer three first-round picks for wing O.G. Anunoby, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are high on him as well.

Anunoby, who is averaging 16.9 points per game, is currently out with a right wrist injury.

Fred VanVleet, who will become a free agent should he decline his 2023-24 player option, is coveted by the Los Angeles Clippers, per Grange.

Gary Trent Jr. has also been discussed. Per Grange, "league sources peg Trent Jr.'s likely trade value at a protected first-round or two good second-round picks, along with a matching salary."

Ultimately, the Raptors still have time to figure out their future plans.

They also have three games (at the Houston Rockets on Friday, at the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, home versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday) between now and the trade deadline that could help them decide what they want to do.