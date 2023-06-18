Bulls Rumors: Nikola Vučević Expected to Sign New Contract in 3-Year, $65M Range

Soobum Im/Getty Images

One of the best big men set to hit the open market this year, the current expectation among several league executives is that Nikola Vučević will re-sign with the Chicago Bulls on a deal in the range of 3-years, $65 million, according to HoopHype's Michael Scotto.

Vučević, 32, was the Bulls' big acquisition at the trade deadline a couple years ago in 2021 from the Orlando Magic but hasn't had the desired impact. Chicago has missed the playoffs two out of the three years that the two-time All-Star has been in the Windy City.

But considering how much they gave up in the deal and Vučević's still strong production, it makes perfect sense for the Bulls to bring him back. Chicago traded away Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter and two first-round picks when they acquired him.

