Heat Rumors: Duncan Robinson Almost a 'Requirement' for Wizards in Bradley Beal Trade

Bradley Beal and Duncan Robinson might not be teammates next season even if the former ends up on the Miami Heat.

Matt Moore of Action Network reported the Washington Wizards have made Robinson "as close to a requirement as they reasonably can" during trade discussions with the Heat revolving around Beal. Moore noted it may be something of a leverage move to elicit more draft capital, but it appears the Wizards are fond of the sharp-shooter.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Saturday that the Wizards were in "serious" discussions with both the Heat and Phoenix Suns as the "two finalists" in Beal talks, although Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald noted the guard is "also open to being moved to more than a handful of teams."

Beal has a no-trade clause, so Washington can only accept the best offer it receives if he agrees to such a move.

With that as the backdrop, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported the 29-year–old "will only consider teams with a chance to win."

The Heat certainly fit under that category coming off an NBA Finals appearance, which was their second in four years. They have also been to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals but have not won a championship since LeBron James was leading the way in 2013.

Perhaps Beal teaming up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could be the push needed to get over that hump and lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Durability has been a concern of late seeing how he played 50 games in 2022-23 and 40 games in 2021-22, but the three-time All-Star isn't far removed from averaging 31.3 points per game in 2020-21. He can fit into any offense with the ability to handle the ball as a facilitator, shoot from the outside or attack as a cutter, and he would give Miami another go-to option in crunch time.

Chiang and Jackson reported the Heat have a trade package that will feature a first-round pick and "is believed to be built around the expiring contract of guard Kyle Lowry and could also include either Duncan Robinson or Victor Oladipo to help fulfill the salary-cap matching component of the deal."

While Robinson's ability to shoot would play well alongside the defensive attention Beal generates, Washington's apparent desire to land him in a deal may force Miami's hand as discussions continue.