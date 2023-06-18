NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant, Blazers 'Locked in' on Contract Worth $120M Ahead of FA

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

After completing his first season with the Portland Trail Blazers, veteran forward Jerami Grant has the opportunity to test the open market in free agency this summer. However, it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Blazers "are already locked in on a new deal worth more than $120 million" for Grant this offseason.

The Blazers had acquired Grant last year in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. The nine-year veteran appeared in 63 games for Portland and averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and a career-high 40.1 percent from beyond the arc.

After finishing with a 33-49 record this past season, the Blazers are hoping to put together a roster that can compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference in 2023-24. While star point guard Damian Lillard is the engine that powers the team, Portland needs reliable supplemental players like Grant who can contribute consistently alongside him.

It seems like Grant has done enough to cement himself as a part of the Blazers' future. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday that Portland has been eyeing a long-term deal for the swingman as part of its larger offseason plan to reshape the roster.

"The conversations that they've had are to retain Jerami Grant, probably on a huge contract, which would be to support Dame Lillard, and to go out into the marketplace to look to add players that fit around him," Windhorst said.

Retaining Grant would be a solid move for the Blazers, but they have much more to do if they hope to build a contender.