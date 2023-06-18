Golden Knights Honor Victims of 2017 Mass Shooting During NHL Stanley Cup Parade

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Saturday was a night of celebration for the Vegas Golden Knights, but it was also a time of reflection for the franchise and the city.

The Golden Knights celebrated their 2023 Stanley Cup title with a parade down the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night, but the NHL's expansion franchise that began play during the 2017-18 season also took the time to honor victims of the October 2017 mass shooting that killed 60 people and injured more than 850 others.

The franchise brought out the "Vegas Strong" banner to honor all those who lost their lives in the shooting.

"From day one, it was never about lifting a trophy. It was about lifting a city," Golden Knights in-arena host Mark Shunock said (one hour, 49-minute mark). "And while there are thousands, hundreds of thousands of you here tonight, there are some who would have loved to have been here with us, and we can never forget. So these names on this banner are forever imprinted on our hearts."

A gunman opened fired from the 32nd floor windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of 20,000 people at an outdoor country music festival in October 2017, which was the same month the Golden Knights opened play in the NHL.

The gunman killed himself before police were able to reach him, and his motive for the attack remains unclear.

The Golden Knights played a big role in helping the Las Vegas community heal after the tragic event, and the team's Stanley Cup victory was a reminder that the team is truly one with the city.