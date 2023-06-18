X

    Kevin Garnett: Nikola Jokić Looks Like the Most Humblest Motherf--ker I've Ever Seen

    Doric SamJune 18, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 15: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy during the 2023 Denver Nuggets Championship Parade on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

    After Nikola Jokić led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history last week, he's earned the respect of some of the league's legendary players.

    During this week's episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett had high praise for Jokić not only because of his incredible performance on the court but also for his nonchalant demeanor after winning his first ring.

    "First off, man, Joker looks like the most humblest motherf---ker I've ever seen," Garnett said at the 13-minute mark. "I've never seen a player who's won the NBA championship, and he was just dormant. He was more into his daughter... It was the most humblest s--t I've ever seen."

    Jokić, who was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in five games against the Miami Heat, was visibly unmoved by the pomp and circumstance of winning the NBA championship.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "The job is done. We can go home now." <br><br>-Nikola Jokić after winning the NBA Finals <a href="https://t.co/DU869vJkMq">pic.twitter.com/DU869vJkMq</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jokić was asked if he's looking forward to the Championship parade.<br><br>"No. I need to go home." 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/1ZkPSG6mFe">pic.twitter.com/1ZkPSG6mFe</a>

    Despite his post-game comments, Jokić allowed himself to let loose at the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "You know that I told that I don't want to stay on parade, but I f--king want to stay on parade. This is the best." -Jokić 🤣👏 <a href="https://t.co/6G1kxqYDFH">pic.twitter.com/6G1kxqYDFH</a>

    Jokić will now get the chance to relax during the offseason. He's already returned to his home country of Serbia, where he was seen in attendance at a horse race on Sunday.