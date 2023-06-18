Kevin Garnett: Nikola Jokić Looks Like the Most Humblest Motherf--ker I've Ever Seen

Jamie Schwaberow/NBAE via Getty Images

After Nikola Jokić led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship in franchise history last week, he's earned the respect of some of the league's legendary players.

During this week's episode of the Ticket & The Truth podcast, Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett had high praise for Jokić not only because of his incredible performance on the court but also for his nonchalant demeanor after winning his first ring.

"First off, man, Joker looks like the most humblest motherf---ker I've ever seen," Garnett said at the 13-minute mark. "I've never seen a player who's won the NBA championship, and he was just dormant. He was more into his daughter... It was the most humblest s--t I've ever seen."

Jokić, who was named NBA Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists in five games against the Miami Heat, was visibly unmoved by the pomp and circumstance of winning the NBA championship.

Despite his post-game comments, Jokić allowed himself to let loose at the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday:

Jokić will now get the chance to relax during the offseason. He's already returned to his home country of Serbia, where he was seen in attendance at a horse race on Sunday.