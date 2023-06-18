NBA Draft Rumors: Michael Jordan, Hornets to Workout Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson

AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

As Thursday's NBA draft is on the horizon, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly taking a closer look at two players under consideration to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, the Hornets plan to "conduct a second round of workouts and interviews" with top prospects Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson on Monday, and outgoing owner Michael Jordan is expected to be in attendance.

Jordan, who finalized the sale of his majority stake in the franchise on Friday, will reportedly be getting his first in-person assessment of Henderson and Miller. The 60-year-old will maintain a minority stake and a presence within the franchise, and he's set to remain the team's final decision-maker until the new ownership group is approved by the league's board of governors.

Both Miller and Henderson are considered viable options to be chosen by Charlotte after the San Antonio Spurs select presumptive No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. However, one has a slight edge over the other.

"Miller remains the front-runner to go No. 2, but Henderson had a strong workout and meeting with Hornets officials last week," Wojnarowski and Givony stated.

It was also noted that both Miller and Henderson "have expressed enthusiasm about going No. 2 to the Hornets, partly because of the proximity to their homes in the South and also because of the anticipation of a new ownership group that is expected to invest in the team's future."

The 2022-23 SEC Player and Rookie of the Year, Miller averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his lone season at Alabama. Henderson played for G League Ignite last season and averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

The Hornets have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons, so they have to make the right decision with the No. 2 pick to ensure their ability to achieve success in the future.