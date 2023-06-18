Mercy Miller, Master P's Son, Explains Committing to Houston over Duke Basketball

Harry How/Getty Images

Mercy Miller, 4-star guard prospect and son of rap mogul Master P, said he chose Houston over Duke because of his relationship with Kelvin Sampson.

"It was between Houston and Duke for me when I was growing up. When I went to Houston, I really fell in love with it. When they offered me, Coach Kelvin Sampson — he's a great guy and the connection was there so I just felt might as well just wrap it up and get this over with," Miller told TMZ Sports.

Miller announced his commitment to Houston in August 2021, nearly three full years before he graduates in 2024. He is currently ranked as the No. 102 player in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

"[Sampson] recognized Mercy's talent from 9th-grade summer and he said he's been around a lot of special players, some of the top players in the world and he said the way he felt about Mercy was only like three other players that he felt like that about when he seen him," Master P said.

It's worth noting Miller did not even have a Duke offer yet when he committed to Houston. His only official offers on the books at the time were to Hampton and Minnesota.

Miller is currently the only player committed to Houston in the 2024 class.

The Cougars have emerged as one of the premier programs in college basketball under Sampson, reaching at least the Sweet 16 in four straight NCAA tournaments. The program is set to join the Big 12 Conference for the 2023-24 season after dominating in the American Athletic Conference.

While Sampson has regularly coached up 3- and 4-star prospects over the course of his time in Houston, the move to the Big 12 will put a larger spotlight on the program. Miller will have to continue improving his game if hopes to live up to the hype his 2021 commitment created around Houston.