NBA Trade Rumors: Wizards' Bradley Beal Open to 'Handful of Teams' Besides Heat, Suns

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat may have emerged as the two strongest suitors for a Bradley Beal trade, but it doesn't appear they're the only teams the All-Star guard will consider.

Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Beal is "open to being moved to more than a handful of teams" in addition to Phoenix and Miami. Beal has a full no-trade clause, which allows him to control the process as the Wizards consider a full-scale rebuild.

B/R's Chris Haynes previously reported Beal will only consider teams that provide "a chance to win."

Beal is heading into the second season of a five-year, $251 million contract. His deal is expected to be somewhat prohibitive in trade talks due to the financial realities of the new collective bargaining agreement. Terms of the new CBA are set to heavily penalize teams that go $17.5 million or more over the tax apron, which will make it nearly impossible for teams to carry three veteran max-level players.

The Suns' interest in Beal shows a willingness to pay that price—at least temporarily—as Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are all on max contracts. Deandre Ayton could also remain with the team while making an average of $33.2 million annually.

As it stands, Beal's contract makes it unlikely he'll fetch the type of haul that would have been available to the Wizards last summer. The boatload of first-round picks handed to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are not likely to be there for Washington—and certainly won't be available from Phoenix, which already parted ways with several picks to acquire Durant.

Of course, it only takes one suitor to set the market on fire. Beal is one of the rare NBA stars who can fit with literally every team; his skill set is malleable across pretty much every basketball situation one could envision. We'll just have to wait and see if any team feels the desperation level enough to bowl over Washington with a can't-miss deal.