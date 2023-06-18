NHL Free Agency 2023: Predictions After Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

1 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There is no evidence that Jonathan Toews will even play in the NHL in 2023-24. A history of injuries have taken a toll on his body, and his long run as the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks is at an end.

If he does continue his Hall of Fame-worthy career, at least one team is potentially interested in acquiring his services, according to Mike Spector of Sportsnet reported.

"There is some talk in Edmonton about Jonathan Toews at 4C, pushing the newly re-signed Derek Ryan to a preferred spot at right wing," Spector wrote. "Toews is at a crossroads, done with the Blackhawks but reportedly unsure about what comes next."

Toews would certainly fill the need the Oilers have at center and allow Ryan to vacate that position in favor of a spot on the ice where he is much more comfortable. However, it's difficult to imagine Toews in a jersey other than Chicago's. He was an integral part of the team's three Stanley Cup victories and has been the heart of the franchise, alongside Patrick Kane, throughout his 15 seasons in Chicago.

The recent injuries, the emotional farewell in his final United Center game and uncertainty about his desire to play another season make this prediction fairly easy. While there are other teams that could utilize his veteran leadership in the locker room and his in-game intelligence on the ice, it feels like Toews has played his final NHL game.

Prediction: Toews retires