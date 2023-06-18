NHL Free Agency 2023: Predictions After Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final

NHL Free Agency 2023: Predictions After Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup FinalJune 18, 2023
On the heels of the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-1 series win over the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals, all eyes turn to NHL free agency and which teams will look to build themselves into contenders next year by signing the best players on the market.
Jonathan Toews is one such player, though his future in the NHL is uncertain. Young center David Kämpf and veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson are two others. Each has the ability to be a key piece for a team this close to making a legitimate run at the top prize in professional hockey.
What is the latest on those three players, and where should fans expect them to land?
Find out with these free-agency predictions.
What Does the Future Hold for Jonathan Toews?
There is no evidence that Jonathan Toews will even play in the NHL in 2023-24. A history of injuries have taken a toll on his body, and his long run as the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks is at an end.
If he does continue his Hall of Fame-worthy career, at least one team is potentially interested in acquiring his services, according to Mike Spector of Sportsnet reported.
"There is some talk in Edmonton about Jonathan Toews at 4C, pushing the newly re-signed Derek Ryan to a preferred spot at right wing," Spector wrote. "Toews is at a crossroads, done with the Blackhawks but reportedly unsure about what comes next."
Toews would certainly fill the need the Oilers have at center and allow Ryan to vacate that position in favor of a spot on the ice where he is much more comfortable. However, it's difficult to imagine Toews in a jersey other than Chicago's. He was an integral part of the team's three Stanley Cup victories and has been the heart of the franchise, alongside Patrick Kane, throughout his 15 seasons in Chicago.
The recent injuries, the emotional farewell in his final United Center game and uncertainty about his desire to play another season make this prediction fairly easy. While there are other teams that could utilize his veteran leadership in the locker room and his in-game intelligence on the ice, it feels like Toews has played his final NHL game.
Prediction: Toews retires
Which Team Could David Kämpf Call Home in 2023-24?
Shutdown center David Kämpf is expected to have a number of offers this offseason, but the Pittsburgh Penguins are worth keeping an eye on, per Frank Seravalli of the Leafs Morning Take podcast.
New Penguins president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas is the former general manager of the Maple Leafs. He had previously signed Kämpf and knows what the young player brings to the team. Dubas might want to bring in familiar faces as he looks to rebuild a Penguins squad that has underperformed in recent seasons.
Kämpf made the most of his minutes as a superb penalty killer, with offensive abilities one may not expect from a player in his position. He scored 27 total points in 2022-23, took the most shots of his career (107) and will likely be looking for an opportunity with some increased ice time.
It might be difficult to find that at first in Pittsburgh, where Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin sit ahead of him on the depth chart. But he would have the chance to absorb their knowledge and improve his game so when the time comes for him to take on an increased role with the franchise, he would be ready.
Kämpf should have other opportunities to sign with teams who will promise him a greater role right away, but few make more sense or would set him up for potential success sooner than the Penguins.
Prediction: Kämpf signs with Pittsburgh
Where Does Oliver Ekman-Larsson End Up?
Oliver Ekman-Larsson is no longer a member of the Vancouver Canucks after the team bought him out on June 16.
It was a surprise, to say the least, but Ekman-Larsson is coming off a season in which he scored the fewest points since his rookie campaign (22), played 25 fewer games than the previous season and had a shooting percentage of only 2.2, all while taking his second-fewest shots since his rookie year.
Several teams could utilize a veteran defenseman like Ekman-Larsson, including playoff contenders. Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh all have holes on that side of the ice to fill and would likely welcome him aboard if they can get him at a reduced rate. That's especially true for the Hurricanes should they fail to extend Brett Pesce and deal him to another team.
There is still a place on an NHL team for Ekman-Larsson, but the price will have to be right, especially after what can best be described as a subpar season in Vancouver.
The Hurricanes may be the best fit, if for no other reason than they need blue-line help and are not in the same boat as the Lightning and Penguins, who could use him if their pending free agents (Ian Cole and Dmitry Kulikov, respectively) go elsewhere in free agency.
Prediction: Ekman-Larsson signs with Carolina