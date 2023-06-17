NBA Rumors: Heat Prefer Damian Lillard over Bradley Beal Trade Given the Choice

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard could potentially get in the way of the Washington Wizards' plans for Bradley Beal.

The Miami Heat, which has reportedly discussed a Beal trade with the Wizards, would prefer the Portland Trail Blazers guard over Beal "if they had the choice," NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack Saturday.

Lillard, who wants to play for a competitive team, is "not interested" in waiting for Portland to draft youth, The Athletic's Jason Quick reported in April. The Trail Blazers missed a second consecutive postseason this spring.

If the Blazers choose to use their No. 3 pick instead of packaging it in a trade deal for a veteran, Lillard could decide to seek a trade. Miami "would surely be at or near the top of Lillard's list of preferred destinations," Stein reported.

In the summer of 2021, Lillard met with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who attempted to recruit Lillard to the Lakers by promising him he could win a ring in Los Angeles, the Ringer's Logan Murdock reported.

"I want to win as a Trail Blazer," Lillard said then. "I want to win a championship where I am. I don't think I would feel the same joy and happiness if I did it elsewhere. I would be happy, no doubt. Like winning a chip, you get that experience. But I know how I want it."

Lillard's numbers climbed to a career-high 32.2 points per game in 2022-23, but the Blazers still have yet to become a competitive team. Their disappointing 33-49 record once more sparked rumors that Lillard will ask Portland to send him somewhere he can win.

Although Lillard has not said he is considering asking for a trade, the Wizards have "legitimate concern percolating" that the seven-time all-NBA guard will be pushed into asking for a trade if Portland drafts a young player like Scoot Henderson, Stein reported. Henderson, who turned 19 in February, could require development time for which Lillard is not willing to wait.

This could be a major worry for the Wizards due to Beal's no-trade clause. Beal is the only player in the NBA who is fully able to dictate where he plays. If Beal is set on going to Miami, Washington would need to work out a deal with the Heat in order to get Beal's $46 million cap hit out of the way for a potential rebuild this summer.