Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Suns' Bradley Beal Offers to Wizards Likely to Include PG

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Amid reports that the Phoenix Suns are finalists to acquire Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal via trade, it seems like Chris Paul would likely be included in most trade offers, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported that while the organization could opt to offer a package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet for Beal, an offer of Paul and Shamet may be what it takes to get the deal done.

Beal has no-trade clause in his contract and can force his way to Phoenix if he wants.

But even still, it would be a stretch for the Suns to acquire the three-time All-Star given their lack of draft capital, the most of which was traded in exchange for Kevin Durant ahead of the trade deadline, per league insider Marc Stein.

In addition to dealing key players like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson to Brooklyn in exchange for Durant, Phoenix also gave the Nets four unprotected first-round picks and a 2028 first-round pick swap.

And for a team that's as set for a rebuild as the Wizards, that swap doesn't seem very appealing. Any deal with a lack of draft capital won't likely be at the top of their list.

One of the main reasons that Paul is more likely to be included in any Suns' package is due to his team-friendly contract. While he's set to have a cap hit of over $30 million each of the next two years, neither season is fully guaranteed.

Next season only $15.8 million is guaranteed while none of it is in 2024. Compared, to Ayton's massive recent extension that is completely guaranteed, Paul would give the Wizards much more flexibility, whether they want to keep or move him.

The Suns have been discussing what to do with Paul, bringing up the idea of possibly waiving him, trading him or restructuring his contract so that he can stay in Phoenix a bit longer following a few very successful seasons.

They may now be looking to upgrade to a younger star in Beal, who can add to the already elite offensive firepower of Durant and Devin Booker.

The other rumored finalist in the Beal sweepstakes is the Miami Heat, fresh off a run to the NBA Finals as an eight seed. The Heat have more in terms of draft capital, possibly giving up as many as four first rounders and a couple more team friendly contracts in the form of Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo.