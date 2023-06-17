ESPN: NBA Draft Prospect Brandon Miller a 'Paul George, Jayson Tatum-Type'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With the ongoing, raging debate over who should be taken No. 2 overall in the upcoming NBA Draft, former Alabama Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller has separated himself from guard Scoot Henderson for ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

While appearing on SportsCenter on Saturday, Givony talked about how Miller's size, shooting and skillset has put him in great position to be taken by the Charlotte Hornets and has him going there in his most recent mock draft.

He also took a moment to compare the All-American to a couple of the elite two-way stars in the NBA.

"NBA teams are scouring the globe, searching for 6'9" wings in Brandon Miller's mold," he said. "A Paul George, Jayson Tatum type who can get his shot off over smaller defenders, create for himself and others in the pick and roll, passes off of live dribble and brings defensive versatility, sliding from shooting guard to power forward."

Entering his freshman season at Alabama as the No. 14 player in the class of 2022, per 247 Sports Composite, Miller greatly improved his draft stock during his one season in Tuscaloosa, arguably becoming the best player in all of college basketball.

He averaged 18.8 points per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range while helping lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And with the Hornets in need of wing help for star guard LaMelo Ball, Miller may make perfect sense and fit with the organization.

Givony also praised Henderson, who played for the G League Ignite the past two seasons and has been viewed as the No. 2 draft prospect for most of the process prior to Miller's ascension.

He has Henderson going to the Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 overall, who may be looking to rebuild if they deal away Damian Lillard.

The 19-year-old star guard averaged 14.7 points per game in 2022 to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field.