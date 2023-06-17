Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos Announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Bloodline's issues will come to a head at Money in the Bank in London on July 1 when WWE universal champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa face The Usos in a tag team match.

WWE announced the match Friday, referring to it as The Bloodline Civil War:

On Friday night's episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline were involved in one of the most dramatic main event segments in recent memory, as Jey Uso turned on Reigns and aligned with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Jey had been stuck in the middle of a feud between Jimmy and his cousins, Reigns, after the events of Night of Champions last month.

Reigns took issue with The Usos dropping the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, so he took it upon himself to challenge for the titles at Night of Champions along with Sikoa.

The Usos interfered against Reigns' wishes, and after they accidentally superkicked Solo, The Tribal Chief lost it. Jimmy kicked Reigns in retaliation, and the team of Zayn and KO went on to win the match and retain the titles.

In the weeks that followed, Reigns and Sikoa essentially disowned Jimmy, leaving Jey to decide whether he wanted to side with his twin or with The Bloodline.

On Friday's SmackDown, Reigns and Paul Heyman pushed the narrative that Jey was being groomed to eventually take over as The Tribal Chief, and that Jimmy was holding him back.

It initially seemed as though Jey agreed with the sentiment, as he screamed at Jimmy, but it was all a ruse, and the segment ended with Jimmy and Jey laying out Reigns and Sikoa.

With a clear divide now existing in The Bloodline, the family members will look to settle the score in one of the biggest matches on a stacked Money in the Bank card.

Based on what happens at Money in the Bank, it could spell the end of The Bloodline once and for all, which would place Reigns 1,000-plus-day run as world champion in serious jeopardy.

