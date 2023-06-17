Streamer xQc Leaves Twitch, Agrees to 2-Year, $100M Contract with Kick

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Popular streamer xQc is leaving Twitch for Kick on a deal that could pay him nine figures over the next two years.

Ryan Morrison, who is xQc's agent, told Kellen Browning of the New York Times that the streamer's Kick contract is worth $70 million over two years with incentives that could push the value to $100 million.

By comparison, NBA legend LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.13 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Regarding xQc's groundbreaking contract with Kick, Morrison said: "This is more than most professional athletes and megastars. This is one of the highest deals in entertainment, period."

The 27-year-old xQc is from Laval, Quebec, Canada, and also known by his real name, Félix Lengyel.

He is arguably the most popular streamer on Twitch with nearly 12 million followers, but xQc's move to Kick could be the start of an exodus due unhappiness among streamers with Twitch's rules and regulations.

Per Browning, Twitch takes 50 percent of streamers' earnings from subscriptions, whereas Kick takes only 5 percent.

Lengyel expressed excitement over the move, saying: "Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven't been able to before. I'm extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into new creative and fresh ideas over coming years."

The deal with Kick is not exclusive, meaning xQc can still do content for TikTok, YouTube and Twitch, although Kick will be his primary home.

Kick did not launch until this year, but with xQc on board as the face of the platform, it could grow exponentially in the months and years to come.