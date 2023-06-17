Knicks Rumors: Gersson Rosas Linked to GM Job by Rivals After Scott Perry's Exit

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

"More than one team" expects New York Knicks team consultant Gersson Rosas to be promoted to general manager, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on his Substack Saturday.

The Knicks opted to let GM Scott Perry's contract expire after six seasons with New York, giving president Leon Rose the chance to potentially promote from within.

Rosas was hired by the Knicks as a front-office consultant in February 2022. He previously served as president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019 to 2021. Minnesota dismissed him after reports of "dysfunctional" in the front office under his leadership, Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania reported for The Athletic.

Rosas reportedly played an important role for the Knicks last season, including leading negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, per the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

