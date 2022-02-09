Knicks Rumors: Former T-Wolves President Gersson Rosas to Be Hired as Consultant

Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are expected to hire Gersson Rosas as a consultant in their front office, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Rosas was most recently the Minnesota Timberwolves' president of basketball operations. The Timberwolves fired him last September, with The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania reporting at the time the team's owners had heard "a vocal contingent of staffers express concern about the way Rosas conducted his business."

According to Krawczynski and Charania, the issues with Rosas extended outside of the organization. Agents and executives from other team were reportedly less than thrilled with how he conducted negotiations and treated others.

By working with the Knicks in a more limited capacity, the 43-year-old might be able to rehabilitate his image a bit. Stein noted he's "known to have a close association with Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose," which will help him acclimate to the new role.

For New York, soliciting as many knowledgeable voices as possible might be needed in order to determine the next steps moving forward.

Winning 41 games and finishing fourth in the Eastern Conference last season was supposed to be a springboard for the team. The Knicks gave Julius Randle a four-year, $117.1 million extension to be a part of their long-term foundation.

Now, the franchise finds itself 12th in the East (24-31), with Randle looking little like the forward who played his way onto the All-Star team one year ago.

The New York Post's Marc Berman reported Saturday the 27-year-old's trade value is falling inside NBA circles, but Ian Begley of SNY reported Wednesday that multiple teams had registered some level of interest.

Regardless of what happens with Randle, it looks like it's back to the drawing board for the Knicks as they attempt to build a championship-caliber roster. Perhaps Rosas can provide some insight as to how to make that reality.