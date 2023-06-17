NBA MVP Odds 2023-24: Nikola Jokić Betting Favorite over Giannis, Dončić, Embiid

Ben Swanson/NBAE via Getty Images

A familiar face is atop FanDuel's early odds for 2023-24 NBA MVP.

Two-time MVP and 2023 NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić stands atop the throne heading into next season, with likely 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama holding the distinction for rookies.

Jokić won the MVP award in 2020-21 and 2021-22 and was runner-up for the award behind Philadelphia's Joel Embiid this past season. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 steals in 69 games during the regular season, but was on a different level in the postseason.

Jokić averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists across 20 games and led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship in franchise history.

Behind Jokić are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, four-time All-Star Luka Dončić and Embiid, with Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry the next three names on the board.