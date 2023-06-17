Browns' Elijah Moore Says 'It Feels Good to Be Wanted' After Trade from Jets

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Elijah Moore and the Cleveland Browns appear to be a great fit so far.

The organization acquired Moore via a trade in March, and he has been praised for his performance during OTA's so far with the franchise. The team has been utilizing his skills in multiple areas of the offense, including in the backfield and the slot.

Moore's expressed his appreciation for the opportunity for a fresh start, claiming he felt that he was valued by the organization.

"It feels good to be wanted," Moore said. (via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com) "and it's going to make any player go harder."

Moore was a second round pick in 2021 by the New York Jets and had a promising rookie season. He had 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, playing in 11 games and starting six. He took a step back in 2022, making 37 catches for 446 yards and a touchdowns in 16 games and nine starts.

This dip would be unfair if placed entirely on him. The Jets saw a carousel at the quarterback position after 2021 second-overall pick Zach Wilson did not take a step forward in his sophomore season, and the emergence of other offensive weapons limited Moore's role in the offense.

He joins a Browns team with a dynamic offense, with the likes of running back Nick Chubb, quarterback Deshaun Watson, tight end David Njoku and receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The talent in Cleveland can be highlighted by the versatile Moore, and his strong performance has earned praise from the coaching staff as well.

"Exceptional ball skills and very strong hands," Cleveland wide receiver coach Chad O'Shea said of Moore. "And he can get behind the defense and track the deep ball very well."

The Browns went 7-10 in 2022, but look forward to a full season with Watson in the pocket. They open up the season against state rival Cincinnati, and Moore will have a chance to face his former team in Week 17.