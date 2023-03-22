NFL Rumors: Elijah Moore Traded to Browns; Jets Land 2nd-Round Draft Pick

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets are parting ways with Elijah Moore.

Gang Green is trading the wide receiver and a 2023 third-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2023 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Browns will owe Moore $1.472 million in 2023 and $1.879 million in 2024, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Jets selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Mississippi, and he had a solid rookie season, catching 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

However, his production dipped in 2022 following the addition of Garrett Wilson. In 16 games, he caught 37 passes for 446 yards and one touchdown.

Wilson expressed his disappointment with Moore's departure via Twitter:

The Jets have already made significant additions to their wide receiver unit this offseason, signing former Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard and former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman.

With Hardman and Lazard alongside Wilson and Corey Davis, Moore would have been buried even further on the depth chart.

Additionally, the Jets are expected to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers, and the four-time MVP reportedly gave the franchise a list of free agents he would like to see it acquire.

That list included Lazard, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Odell Beckham Jr. If Gang Green were to sign Beckham, who remains a free agent after sitting out the 2022 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL, Moore would have seen minimal playing time.

Now in Cleveland, Moore could be a top target for quarterback Deshaun Watson, provided he joins the starting unit alongside Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.