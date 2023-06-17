Victor Wembanyama Says He Plans to Play 'A Little Bit' in 2023 NBA Summer League

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama completed his French League season on Thursday and has his eyes set on the FIBA World Cup that begins in August, but it sounds like he will be on the court for at least some of NBA Summer League.

During a post-game handshake, Wembanyama was asked by an opposing player if he plans to play in Summer League and he responded, "A little bit."

On Friday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Spurs are "hopeful" that Wembanyama would be able to participate in summer league "to some degree," but it was also noted that his "precise availability for summer league play is TBD."

Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 made it to the LNB Pro A Finals where they lost to Monaco in a three-game streak that was completed on Thursday. The 7'5" phenom averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game this season.

Wembanyama has said in the past that he intends to play for France during the FIBA World Cup, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10. With the Spurs set to play in the California Classic Summer League (July 3-5) before going to Las Vegas Summer League (July 7-17), there's a chance it will be a busy summer for the 19-year-old.

Following the FIBA World Cup, Wembanyama would have just over a month before the NBA regular season begins in mid-October. After he gets through the season, he plans to represent France at the Paris Olympics next summer.

The Spurs are no strangers to load management, so there's a likelihood that the team would look for ways to reduce Wembanyama's workload at some point.